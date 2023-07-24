Seniesa defends against Yudica this Friday  – World Boxing Association

The unified minimumweight champion, American Seniesa Estrada, will return to the ring this Friday to defend her crowns against Argentine Leonela Paola Yudica at the Palms Casino Resort, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The owner of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and WBC crowns wants to continue her streak and her reign in this fight, which will be the highlight of the Top Rank event.

“Super Bad” is coming off a unification against Tina Rupprecht last March and will now return to the ring for a new challenge. The 31-year-old fighter is known for her feisty style and her ability to beat her opponents thanks to her aggressive style and her advantage in striking exchanges.

Now she will face Yudica, an experienced Argentinean who already has fought in world title and is looking to pull off an upset. Yudica is coming off a split decision win over Tamara Demarco last April and knows that a win now could add another dimension to her career.

Estrada has 24 wins, no losses and 9 knockout victories. Yudica, meanwhile, has 19 wins, 1 loss, 3 draws and 1 knockout.



