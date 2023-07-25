Home / Boxing Videos / Quake's Takes with Earthquake Finale | #SpenceCrawford

Quake's Takes with Earthquake Finale | #SpenceCrawford

Premier Boxing Champions



#SpenceCrawford, July 29 on SHOWTIME PPV | Buy NOW: https://pbcham.ps/SpenceCrawfordPPV-YT

In this final installment of #QuakesTakes, comedian Earthquake consults the help of a professional to determine who will be victorious on July 29th: Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. or Terence “Bud” Crawford. 🔮

