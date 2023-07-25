Home / Boxing Videos / Callum Smith FIRING Towards Artur Beterbiev World Title Shot 💣

Callum Smith FIRING Towards Artur Beterbiev World Title Shot 💣

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



We’re just weeks away from Callum Smith’s Unified World Light Heavyweight Title showdown against Artur Beterbiev in Canada. Mundo looking sharp with trainer Buddy McGirt #shorts #beterbievsmith

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

INTENSE! 🔥 | Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue final face-off

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue go head-to-head in Japan ahead of a blockbuster …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved