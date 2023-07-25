We’re just weeks away from Callum Smith’s Unified World Light Heavyweight Title showdown against Artur Beterbiev in Canada. Mundo looking sharp with trainer Buddy McGirt #shorts #beterbievsmith
Home / Boxing Videos / Callum Smith FIRING Towards Artur Beterbiev World Title Shot 💣
Tags * ARTUR Beterbiev Boxing Callum Eddie Hearn firing Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing SHOT Smith title WORLD
Check Also
INTENSE! 🔥 | Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue final face-off
►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue go head-to-head in Japan ahead of a blockbuster …