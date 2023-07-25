Puello suspended until October – World Boxing Association

Alberto Puello will be removed from the World Boxing Association (WBA) rankings and will lose his status as Super Lightweight champion for the use of banned substances prior to his fight against American Rolly Romero, current champion of the category.

The WBA Championships Committee adheres to the decision made by the Nevada Athletic Commission which, after a hearing, determined that Puello should be suspended until October 5, 2023. For this reason, the Dominican boxer will be able to request his return to the rankings of the pioneer organization after the date in question.

The decision is made based on WBA rules C.43 and C.45, which state that a boxer can be removed from the rankings according to the reasons established in those articles. In addition, rule C.14 states that boxers and promoters are obliged to familiarize themselves with the rules.



