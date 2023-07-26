"Benn vs Brook Is The Big One!" – Dalton Smith & Kell Catchup At Charity Fishing Day





We catchup with Dalton Smith and Kell Brook, who both competed in the charity Target Sport Stars Fishing competition on Tuesday 25th July 2023. The pair discuss possibilities for Kell Brook’s next move against the likes of Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Jr or Liam Smith plus how Dalton wants to emulate his fellow Sheffield fighter to win a World Title and fight in front of his own fans.

#DaltonSmith #KellBrook #Boxing

