The Breakdown | Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov | The future of the division runs through him!





Vergil Ortiz breaks down his title defense against his toughest opponent to date, Israil Madrimov.

Following his dominant run through the Welterweight division, Vergil Ortiz Jr. now faces what many consider the most dangerous test of his career — Israil “The Dream” Madrimov.

Undefeated knockout artist and WBC interim Super Welterweight World Champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs), of Grand Prairie, Texas, and fearless top contender Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs), of Orlando, Florida, who are hosting a press conference to promote their highly anticipated fight scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 8. The 12-round world championship bout, presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with ProBox, will take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #fightnight #daretoenter #vergilortiz #ericksonlubin #thebreakdown #ortizmadrimov

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl