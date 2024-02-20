Agüero will face Lucero with the goal of defending his WBA Fedelatin crown – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin super featherweight champion Jose Francisco Aguero will defend his belt against Mexican Francisco Javier Lucero this Saturday night during the event to be held at the Casino Buenos Aires, in the capital of Argentina.

Agüero was crowned last December 2 with a first round technical knockout victory over Pablo Manuel Ojeda, at the same venue. The 22-year-old fighter has been growing rapidly and has shown talent and strength, so now he wants to show the best of himself in this presentation.

The Mexican comes as a visitor with the expectation to surprise and impose his experience in the ring. A native of Hermosillo, he is 32 years old and has a six-fight winning streak, a moment he wants to extend on this occasion.

Agüero is undefeated in 10 fights, 5 won by knockout, while Lucero has 16 wins, 4 losses, 4 draws and 12 knockouts.



