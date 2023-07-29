Home / Boxing Videos / Spence vs Crawford Fight Night Playlist | #SpenceCrawford

Spence vs Crawford Fight Night Playlist | #SpenceCrawford

Before watching Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford make history in the fight for undisputed, catch up on the how they got here. We’re showcasing full fights and highlights from the fights below to get you up to speed on fight night. Watch these now, then starting at 3PM turn to Showtime’s YouTube channel to watch the prelims streamed lived before the main card.

Catch up on their history and then watch them make it. Order #SpenceCrawford now: https://pbcham.ps/SpenceCrawfordPPV

Spence vs Ocampo
Crawford vs Indongo
Cruz vs Magdaleno
Donaire vs Oubaali
Crawford vs Horn
Spence vs M.Garcia
Spence vs Porter
Crawford vs Brook
Cruz vs Vargas
Donaire vs Gaballo
Spence vs D. Garcia
Cruz vs Gamboa
Crawford vs Porter
Spence vs Ugas

