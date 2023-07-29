"It's Like The Good Old Days!" – Eddie Hearn On Spence Vs Crawford





Promoter Eddie Hearn recalls when a fresh faced Terence Crawford dethroned Ricky Burns in Glasgow back in 2014 and when Errol Spence Jr stopped Kell Brook in 2017 ahead of their Undisputed Welterweight Title showdown in Las Vegas and who he favours…

