The Biggest Fight of the Year | Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

We take a deep dive into the fight that is being dubbed the ‘biggest fight of the year’, as ‘YouTuber’ Jake Paul prepares for the ‘biggest moment of his life’ as he faces former UFC fighter, Nate Diaz.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #PaulDiaz