WBA Future Heads to Colón This Saturday as Part of Its Panama Tour – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association’s WBA Future Program will hold a new event this November 15 at the Arena Panamá Al Brown, further strengthening its role as a key platform for the growth of amateur boxing in the country.

This event is part of a nationwide tour that has already made stops in Chiriquí, La Chorrera, and Chitré, with the goal of decentralizing the sport and providing competitive opportunities to young talents across Panama’s provinces.

The WBA Future program brings together athletes of various ages and levels, offering a safe and organized environment for them to gain valuable in-ring experience through officially supervised bouts. Beyond competition, the initiative seeks to promote discipline, sportsmanship, and international projection for Panama’s rising boxing prospects.

Previous editions have featured over 20 amateur fights per event, including participants from the national pre-selection team and local trainers. The stop in Colón carries special symbolism, taking place in the venue named after Panamá Al Brown, the country’s first world champion and one of the most iconic figures in Latin American boxing history.

With this new date, the WBA reaffirms its commitment to making WBA Future a truly itinerant and national project, designed to strengthen the foundations of Panamanian boxing and open pathways to regional and world stages. The November 15 event marks the fifth edition of the program in Panama this year, underscoring the country’s reputation as a cradle of emerging boxing talent.