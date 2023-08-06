Home / Boxing Videos / AMANDA SERRANO VS HEATHER HARDY Fight Highlights

AMANDA SERRANO VS HEATHER HARDY Fight Highlights

Boxing Videos



Amanda Serrano emerges victorious over Heather Hardy via unanimous decision after a grueling 10 rounds to retain her undisputed featherweight titles.

