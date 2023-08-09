Mielnicki vs Williams FULL FIGHT: July 30, 2022 | PBC on Showtime

Rising prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (12-1, 8 KOs) earned a sixth-round stoppage over Jimmy Williams (18-9-2, 6 KOs) in their super welterweight bout. The 20-year-old Mielnicki battered his opponent throughout the frame until Williams’ corner stopped the fight 2:12 into the round.
#VitoMielnicki #MielnickiWilliams #Boxing
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions