Eddie Hearn's WARNING to Jake Paul ahead of potential Anthony Joshua fight 👀





► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

Matchroom chair Eddie Hearn says that Jake Paul is the frontrunner to next fight Anthony Joshua. He also gives an update on Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn’s fight on November 15, Tyson Fury and Katie Taylor.

0:00 – Eubank Jr vs Benn latest

5:05 – AJ vs Jake Paul?

7:07 – Football agency with AJ?

8:30 – AJ vs Tyson Fury still on?

9:38 – Katie Taylor update

#boxing #anthonyjoshua #jakepaul

► Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights

► The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff

► Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsboxing/

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsboxing

► X: https://x.com/SkySportsBoxing

►Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage