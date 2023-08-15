Home / Boxing Videos / 'BIG RIGHT HAND…IT'S ALL OVER!' Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius | Every Punch

'BIG RIGHT HAND…IT'S ALL OVER!' Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius | Every Punch

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Every punch from the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius fight, as AJ lands a big right hand in the seventh round to end the fight by knockout.

