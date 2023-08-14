Home / Boxing News / Joshua demolished Helenius in London – World Boxing Association

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua scored another victory by knocking out Robert Helenius in the seventh round on Saturday at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London. 

“AJ” returned to the ring against a veteran like Helenius and did not have an easy night, but he was able to solve it thanks to his power and patience in the ring. 

The Englishman connected with a huge right hand that ended the fight in the seventh round against a Helenius who could not get back on his feet and was left on the canvas by the brutal impact. It was the second straight victory for Joshua, who continues his quest to get a title shot again. 

He got his 26th win, while he has 3 losses and 23 knockouts. Helenius dropped his record to 32 wins, 4 losses and 21 knockouts, while picking up the fourth knockout of his career.



