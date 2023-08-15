Home / Boxing Videos / Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank: Pre Fight Mini Doc (NXTGEN Behind Closed Doors)

Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank: Pre Fight Mini Doc (NXTGEN Behind Closed Doors)

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo | FIGHT TRAILER | September 30th on SHOWTIME PPV

Watch the official fight trailer for #canelocharlo. Mexican superstar and pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez will …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved