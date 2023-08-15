McCaskill vs. Ryan on September 23rd at the Caribe Royale – World Boxing Association

Jessica McCaskill will face Sandy Ryan in defense of her World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight belt on September 23 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The American will also put her WBC crown on the line against the WBO champion, Ryan, in an event organized by Matchroom Boxing at the renowned Orlando venue, which continues to host good events every day and where the WBA Convention will be held next December.

McCaskill comes from a tough fight at super lightweight, where he lost to Chantelle Cameron last November. Now she will return to the division in which she is champion and her intention is to get back to winning ways and retain her belts.

Sandy Ryan comes from defeating Marie Pier Houle by unanimous decision in April to win the belt she holds. The WBO champion now wants to win against one of the best in the division and keep three belts in her possession.

McCaskill has a record of 12 wins, 3 losses and 5 knockouts, while Ryan has 6 wins, 1 loss and 2 wins by stoppage.



