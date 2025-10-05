MATCHROOM SPORT ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP WITH RIYADH SEASON ACROSS MAJOR BOXING, DARTS AND SNOOKER EVENTS

Matchroom Sport and Riyadh Season today announced a new groundbreaking collaboration that will cover a host of huge events across Matchroom Boxing, Professional Darts Corporation, and World Snooker.

The landmark deal ensures Riyadh Season continues to play a key and visible role in some big nights ahead for Matchroom Sport – with a multi-channel partnership and the Riyadh Season brand featuring prominently across Matchroom Sport events.

Riyadh Season launched in 2019 and achieved a major milestone during its most recent Season when the number of visitors exceeded 20 million for the first time. Riyadh Season’s impact has also seen boxing and a number of sports – including snooker – transformed by delivering some of the most memorable nights in the modern era.

In its partnership with Matchroom Boxing, it has already brought some of the sport’s most exciting showdowns to Riyadh, as well as across the globe, including in the UK, USA and Mexico, attracting high-level international attention and top-tier talent such as Anthony Joshua, Dmitry Bivol, Jai Opetaia, and Conor Benn, who faces bitter rival Chris Eubank Jr in their eagerly awaited rematch ‘Unfinished Business’ on Saturday, November 15 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London – screened exclusively worldwide on DAZN. And on November 22, in Riyadh, pound-for-pound superstar Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez fights Fernando “Puma” Martinez for the Unified Super-Bantamweight titles – including the coveted Ring Magazine belt – as part of The Ring IV fight card, ‘Night of Champions’, headlined by Anthony Yarde and David Benavidez.

In the same week, snooker’s all-time greats – such as Ronnie O’Sullivan and defending champion Mark Allen – return to Saudi Arabia from November 19 to 21 for the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship, delivered by WST and broadcast in the UK on TNT Sports. The tournament is best known for the unique gold ball, worth 20 points and can only be potted at the end of a maximum 147, for an unprecedented ‘super-maximum’ of 167 – and $1million, the snooker’s biggest ever bonus prize.

Darts’ biggest names will also join this year’s Riyadh Season for the first ever Saudi Arabia Darts Masters in January 2026 – part of the PDC’s 2026 World Series of Darts global roadshow, which will see star-studded events taking place across four continents, all available to watch in the UK via ITV Sport. The inaugural event will take place on January 19 and 20, giving local fans the chance to be part of darts’ unique atmosphere for the first time ever, while millions of fans will be tuning in around the world through the PDC’s global network of broadcast partners.

The sixth edition of Riyadh Season officially launches this month, with standout events including October’s Six Kings Slam, where six of men’s tennis’ leading players including Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcarez and Novak Djokovic will compete, with more boxing to come in December involving Japan’s biggest fighters in ‘Ring V: Night of the Samurai’, featuring Naoya Inoue and Junto Nakatani. Riyadh Season will also make history in January 2026 when WWE’s 39th annual Royal Rumble is held in Riyadh – the first time the landmark event will be staged outside of North America, with cultural phenomenon Wrestlemania 43 set to follow in 2027.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) said: “Riyadh Season’s reputation is built on being connected to events that carry huge and global interest and Matchroom Sport has been an important part of many of these occasions with us so far. We look forward to continuing our relationship and building on what we have already developed together to deliver even more ground-breaking and exciting tournaments and events in the future.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn added: “We are delighted to enter an exciting partnership with Riyadh Season as our special relationship continues to thrive. And we’re just getting started.

“We are incredibly grateful to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for his continued investment in Boxing – and now into Snooker and Darts. The future is bright and we are hugely excited to deliver many more unforgettable nights for sports fans all over the world together in partnership with Riyadh Season.”