Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo face off for the first time in New York. #CaneloCharlo.
Home / Boxing Videos / Canelo and Jermell Charlo face off for the first time | #CaneloCharlo
Tags * Al Haymon best of boxer Boxing boxing highlights broner Canelo Canelo Alvarez canelo vs charlo CaneloCharlo Charlo charlo vs canelo errol spence press conference face FIGHTER fighting highlights IBF IBO Jermall Charlo Jermell Jermell Charlo Knockouts KO Live Stream Mayweather New York PBC Porter Premier Boxing Champions Press Conference press tour Presser Saul Canelo Alvarez Showtime Boxing Spence Thurman time TKO WBA WBC WBO Wilder
Check Also
Galal Yafai vs Tommy Frank: Pre Fight Mini Doc (NXTGEN Behind Closed Doors)
*** Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube ⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On …