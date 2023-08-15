Lescaille vs. Noriega in a duel of undefeated Cubans this Friday  – World Boxing Association

Damian Lescaille and Hugo Noriega will dispute for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America title this Friday at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

It will be a fight between the undefeated Cubans for the belt of the oldest organization in the world and as part of the evening organized by Most Valuable Promotions and BoxLb Promotions.

Lescaille is 24 years old and has started his professional career very well. The Camagüey native is based in Miami and has been improving since his debut last year. He comes in with three knockouts in a row and intends to maintain his streak even in this difficult bout.

As for Noriega, he is a 33-year-old fighter who also made his debut a year ago and is undefeated in his professional career. Since his start he has faced experienced boxers and has proven to be ready for this branch. The fight will be very important for him, as it is an opportunity to show what he is made of and get a win that will allow him to give another dimension to his career.

Both are undefeated as professionals. In Lescaille’s case, he has 4 wins and 3 knockouts, while Noriega has knocked out 5 of the 8 opponents he has defeated.



