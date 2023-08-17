LIVE WEIGH-IN! Dennis McCann vs Ionut Baluta + Full Undercard!





We’re live from East London for weigh-in coverage of Dennis McCann vs Ionut Baluta ahead of their super-bantamweight match-up at York Hall on Friday Night.

You can watch the full card live on TNT Sports 1 from 7.30pm.

