LIVE WEIGH-IN! Dennis McCann vs Ionut Baluta + Full Undercard!

We’re live from East London for weigh-in coverage of Dennis McCann vs Ionut Baluta ahead of their super-bantamweight match-up at York Hall on Friday Night.

You can watch the full card live on TNT Sports 1 from 7.30pm.

