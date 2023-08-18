Home / Boxing Videos / Fighter Roundtable: Charlo Brothers, Prograis, Foster & Marquez | FIGHT TOWNS: Houston

Fighter Roundtable: Charlo Brothers, Prograis, Foster & Marquez | FIGHT TOWNS: Houston

SHOWTIME Sports 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch this exclusive, never-before-seen fighter roundtable from FIGHT TOWNS: Houston.

Stephen Jackson sat down with Jermell Charlo, Jermall Charlo, Regis Prograis, O’Shaquie Foster, and Raul Marquez for an epic conversation on all things boxing and Houston.

Recorded on March 14th, 2023.

