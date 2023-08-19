Home / Boxing Videos / "I Had A Point To Prove!- Galal Yafai On Frank TKO & Bam vs Edwards Undercard

"I Had A Point To Prove!- Galal Yafai On Frank TKO & Bam vs Edwards Undercard

Matchroom Boxing 59 mins ago Boxing Videos



Galal Yafai talks after his first round stoppage over Tommy Frank and confirms he’s set to feature on the Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards undercard in Arizona in December!

#YafaiFrank #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

"I believe I can beat Liam Dillon for British Title!" Ryan 'The Piranha' Garner

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved