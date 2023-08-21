Home / Boxing Videos / JD Through My Paces ep3: Darren Barker x Jordan Thompson

JD Through My Paces ep3: Darren Barker x Jordan Thompson

Matchroom Boxing 8 hours ago Boxing Videos



Darren Barker returns for a third episode in our ‘Through My Paces’ series and up next is unbeaten Cruiserweight Jordan ‘Troublesome’ Thompson who shows he’s not a bad tennis player at all!

#boxing #jordanthompson #jdsports

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

YAFAI BRUTAL FIRST ROUND KNOCKOUT VS FRANK | Every Angle

Every angle of Galal Yafai’s first round knockout of Tommy Frank, as his corner throws …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved