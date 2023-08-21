Usyk and Dubois clash in Poland – World Boxing Association

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois are set to step into the ring this Saturday at the Stadion Wroclaw in Wrocław, Poland to contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight championship.

The waiting is over and now we are in the week of the fight, in which different activities will take place beforehand while the two fighters fine tune the last details to get into the ring.

Usyk is going for the second defense of the belt he won against Anthony Joshua in September 2021. The Ukrainian won a unanimous decision over the Brit in Tottenham and stripped him of the pioneering body’s belt, in addition to the IBF and WBO belts. In August last year he returned to the ring to face the same opponent and history repeated itself for another defense of the undefeated 36-year-old southpaw.

Now he will face a Dubois who is a young fighter with impressive knockout power. The Londoner is 25 years old and he knocked out Kevin Lerena in his most recent fight after being down three times in the first round and recovering to win the bout.

Dubois dealt with a knee injury but adapted and came through with an impressive victory thanks to his power, putting him in position to take on Usyk next.

Various promotional activities will take place in Poland this week and on Friday will be the official weigh-in ceremony. Usyk is undefeated in 20 fights, with 12 knockouts, while Dubois has 19 wins, 1 loss and 18 wins before the limit.



