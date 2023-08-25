Hussain dethroned Mazoudier in Sydney and is new WBA Oceania champion  – World Boxing Association

Australian Benjamin Hussain became the new World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania super welterweight champion after defeating Koen Mazoudier by majority decision on Wednesday at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia.

Hussain won with cards of 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95 in a close fight in which both had their moments and that in the end was decided by small details during the 10 rounds in which they were in the ring.

The challenger had a great merit to get this victory as he had to come from less to more and defined the fight in the second part, where he was able to take advantage to lead two of the three cards of the judges who worked on the night in Australia.

Now, 24-year-old Hussain is the new 154-pound regional champion. The Queensland native is on a roll as he picked up his fourth consecutive knockout victory and a belt that helps his aspirations of making it to the big time.

The winner’s record stands at 25 wins, 4 losses and 9 knockouts. Mazoudier now has a record of 11 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 4 knockouts.



