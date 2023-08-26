Martin vs Kielczweski FULL FIGHT: August 21, 2021 | PBC on FOX PPV

Rising lightweight sensation Frank “The Ghost” Martin (14-0, 10 KOs) impressed again, pitching a 10-round shutout over Ryan Kielczweski (30-6, 11 KOs) in the main event on PBC action live on FOX and FOX Deportes.
All three judges scored the bout 100-90.
The 26-year-old Martin dictated the pace from the opening bell, working behind a southpaw jab and stepping in with combinations. Kielczewski was game but had no answer for Martin’s speed, power and athleticism.
