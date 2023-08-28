Home / Boxing Videos / Who Are So Many Female Boxers Making The Move To MMA?

Who Are So Many Female Boxers Making The Move To MMA?

DAZN Boxing 4 hours ago



The likes of Claressa Shields and Amanda Serrano have both forged successful careers in MMA and will now be joined by Savannah Marshall. Ak and Barak discuss what is behind the trend?

