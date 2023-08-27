Full Fight: Jorge Linares Vs Kevin Mitchell





What a fight! Blood, guts and thunder from 3 May 2015 at The O2, London. Jorge Linares dug deep after being dropped by Kevin Mitchell in the fifth round to comeback and stop The Hammer in the tenth round to retain his WBC World Lightweight Title.

Watch back the full fight ahead of Linares’ UK return against Jack Catterall on October 21 in Liverpool.

