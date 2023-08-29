Canelo vs. Charlo: Undercard Press Conference | September 30th on SHOWTIME PPV

Watch the undercard press conference for #canelocharlo as the fighters for a stacked slate of pre-main event bouts speak with the media, including rising star Jesus Ramos, Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin, Cuban star Yordenis Ugas, former Super Lightweight World Champ Mario Barrios, young stud Elijah Garcia and top contender Armando Reséndiz.
Mexican superstar and pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight world titles in a blockbuster showdown against hard-hitting undisputed junior middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo headlining a SHOWTIME PPV (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) Saturday, September 30 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
