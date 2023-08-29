Utria shone in the Future of Colombian Boxing  – World Boxing Association

Young Carlos Utria debuted in the WBA Future of Colombian Boxing with a new victory for his career and being one of the protagonists of the show that took place in the usual venue of Gimnasio Cuadrilátero, in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The fourth edition of the pioneer body’s program, which is organized by the company Alberto Agámez Promotions, was a success as it featured great professional and other amateur bouts that kept the spectators who were able to watch the event through the official YouTube channel of the World Boxing Association.

Utria, a super lightweight prospect, defeated Carlos Diaz Marmol by technical knockout in the first round with a devastating performance that gave him his third professional victory and helps him take another step in his career.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Rodrigo Caraballo returned to the ring after almost a couple of years of inactivity and defeated Jefferson Varela by unanimous decision in six rounds. In addition, the also undefeated Javier Tineo knocked out Edgardo Garcia in three chapters.

The event featured good fights between amateur fighters of minor categories and continues as a great project that seeks to develop boxing in different regions, in this case Colombia.



