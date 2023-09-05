Jermell Charlo on Megafight vs. Canelo, moving up weight classes, Terence Crawford l The Last Stand





Jermell Charlo joins the Last Stand to talk with Brian on his fight September 30th vs Canelo, his brother Jermall Charlo’s future plans, thoughts on Terence Crawford & more!

