Home / Boxing Videos / Jermell Charlo on Megafight vs. Canelo, moving up weight classes, Terence Crawford l The Last Stand

Jermell Charlo on Megafight vs. Canelo, moving up weight classes, Terence Crawford l The Last Stand

SHOWTIME Sports 39 mins ago Boxing Videos



Jermell Charlo joins the Last Stand to talk with Brian on his fight September 30th vs Canelo, his brother Jermall Charlo’s future plans, thoughts on Terence Crawford & more!

