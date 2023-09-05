Hasanboy Dusmatov  – World Boxing Association

Hasanboy Dusmatov is one of the most accomplished amateur fighters in recent years and his adaptation to the pro ranks has been perfect. The Uzbek has brought his refined technique to the rental arena, but has combined it with power and an interesting style that makes him a fighter to consider in the short term.

He is currently ranked No. 2 at minimum weight by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and his intention is to fight for a world title in the near future, for which he must keep working and winning.

He is one of those fighters who has been known to be divided in both branches and this same 2023 he won a gold medal at the IBA World Amateur Boxing Championships held in Tashkent, the capital of his country. But that hasn’t stopped him from staying strong in the professional arena.

The 30-year-old fighter’s great achievement is to have won the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games, a complicated feat for every fighter and which began to evidence this Andijan’s excellent quality. On that occasion, he dominated the Colombian Yuberjen Martinez to win the gold medal in the Minimweight division.

In addition, he has a silver medal in the 2017 World amateur, another achievement that adds to his already extensive record and continues to give him credentials as one of the best.

As a professional he has made five fights between 2019 and 2022, and has won all of them by knockout. He has shown he has the style to excel in this arena and the quality to fight for a world championship.

Dusmatov brings together many qualities and is a fighter that people want to see, so he should be kept in mind because he could soon be in the ring looking for the ultimate greatness in professional boxing.



