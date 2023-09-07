Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo PREVIEW: September 30, 2023 | PBC on SHOWTIME PPV





Canelo vs. Charlo will see pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez defend his undisputed super middleweight world titles in a blockbuster showdown against hard-hitting undisputed junior middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo headlining a SHOWTIME PPV (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Promotions will present the Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View.

The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will see undefeated sensation Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. take on hard-hitting top contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin in the 12-round super welterweight co-main event. The pay-per-view also includes former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario “El Azteca” Barrios going toe-to-toe for the Interim WBC Welterweight Title. Opening up the action are rising middleweights Elijah Garcia and Armando Reséndiz squaring off in a 10-round attraction.

