Punches in the Piazza amateur boxing showcase to honor the legacy of Bobby DePhilippis set for this Friday in Little Italy – DiBella Entertainment

Punches in the Piazza, an amateur boxing showcase to honor the legacy of National Hall of Fame promoter and famed Filippi’s Pizza Grotto restauranteur, Bobby DePhilippis, is set to take place this Friday night, Sept. 8, within the Piazza della Famiglia in San Diego’s Little Italy.

Sanctioned by USA Boxing and presented by Filippi’s Pizza Grotto, Punches in the Piazza will consist of 12 three-round bouts featuring some of Southern California’s top amateur boxers. The venue is set to open at 5 p.m. with the first bout on the card set for 6 p.m. Tickets for Punches in the Piazza are $50 apiece and can be purchased online at bobbyde.org. A limited number of ringside tables are also available and can be reserved by calling 619-420-8866.

The Piazza della Famiglia is located at 523 W. Date Street San Diego, CA 92101 in the heart of Little Italy. Punches in the Piazza is the first-ever live sporting event to be staged in the 10,000-square foot gathering spot that boasts a collection of public, residential, retail and restaurant spaces.

A renowned National Hall of Fame boxing promoter in San Diego, DePhilippis’ grandparents started Filippi’s Pizza Grotto and DePhilippis served as the company’s president. Bobby DePhilippis passed away last September at the age of 72 and Punches in the Piazza will commemorate the one-year anniversary of his passing. “Bobby D,” as most knew him, grew up in Little Italy and was the owner of several Filippi’s Pizza Grottos. Besides being a restaurant owner and boxing promoter, DePhilippis also was well-known for his philanthropic work.

Since his passing, DePhilippis’ daughter, Michelle DePhilippis, created the Bobby D. Foundation in her father’s honor. The Foundation is hosting Punches in the Piazza and a majority of the proceeds from the event will support Washington Elementary School, a local STEAM magnet school that serves a disproportionately high percentage of students whose families are homeless.

“The Bobby D. Foundation was created to honor my father and his love of boxing, and to continue his philanthropy in the community,” explained Michelle DePhilippis.

Additional beneficiaries include Convivo and the Little Italy Association.

Convivio provides advocates, donors, and volunteers the organizational capacity to advance Italian cultural identity, preserve Italian cultural-heritage assets, cultivate community and fellowship, and foster multicultural awareness through the arts and humanities.

The Little Italy Association of San Diego is a 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation that was established in 1996 to oversee and expedite the revitalization and beautification of the Little Italy neighborhood in Downtown San Diego.

For more information on Punches in the Piazza or to purchase tickets or make a donation to the Bobby D. Foundation, visit www.BobbyDE.org or call (619) 420-8866.