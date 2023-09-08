Home / Boxing Videos / – Logan Paul & Dillon Danis #shorts

– Logan Paul & Dillon Danis #shorts

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Logan Paul & Dillon Danis face off ahead of their fight on October 14, LIVE on DAZN PPV #shorts

Premiering Tuesday, September 12 on DAZN Boxing YouTube

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Press Conference LIVE: Baddest Men On The Planet Face Off In London

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou meet at a launch press conference in London to discuss …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved