youth vs. experience  – World Boxing Association

William Zepeda will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental America Lightweight belt on September 16 against veteran Mercito Gesta in the main event of the fight to be held at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California.

The Mexican is number 2 in the 135 lbs. division and now he will be defending his regional belt against an experienced opponent in an important boxing venue.

“Camarón” comes from knocking out Panamanian Jaime Arboleda in just two rounds on April 29 and thus made a new defense of his crown against a former world championship challenger. The 26-year-old fighter feels ready for big challenges and now intends to continue in the winning line.

Gesta comes in on a two-fight winning streak, including a win over Joseph Diaz Jr. in his most recent bout. He has faced the likes of Miguel Vazquez and Jorge Linares, so he has the experience to pull off an upset.

Zepeda has 28 victories, is undefeated and has knocked out 24 opponents. Gesta, meanwhile, has 34 wins, 3 losses, 3 draws and 17 knockouts.



