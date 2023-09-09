ALL ACCESS: CANELO vs. CHARLO | Episode 1 | FULL EPISODE





SHOWTIME SPORTS brings you an inside look into build up of Canelo vs Charlo.

The first installment provides an exclusive look into the mental and physical preparations of both Alvarez and Charlo ahead of their Undisputed Super Middleweight World Championship, using behind-the-scenes training footage and deeply personal interviews to encapsulate the grueling process of training camp.

Episode one takes viewers behind the scenes as boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight titles on the line against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo live on SHOWTIME PPV® on Saturday, September 30 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT in a Premier Boxing Champions event presented by Canelo Promotions from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The ALL ACCESS: CANELO VS. JERMELL CHARLO sets the stage for the headlining matchup and measures the stakes for both fighters entering one of 2023’s biggest fights.

“Can [Jermell] Charlo silence any lingering doubts about how great he is?” asks narrator Barry Pepper, “Can Alvarez burnish a legacy that already gleams?”

Episode two of ALL ACCESS: CANELO VS. JERMELL CHARLO premieres Friday, September 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT immediately preceding SHOBOX: The New Generation®.

