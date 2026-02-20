Mario “El Azteca” Barrios vs. “King” Ryan Garcia | Final Press Conference





In a special Ring Magazine press conference, WBC Welterweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and global phenomenon “King” Ryan Garcia will return to the fight capital of the world for a massive, worldwide PPV event on DAZN, taking place Saturday, February 21, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

﻿

Tickets for Barrios vs. Garcia are on sale and can be purchased at AXS.com.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #fightnight #ryangarcia #pressconference #barriosgarcia #theringmagazine

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl