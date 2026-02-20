Mario “El Azteca” Barrios vs. “King” Ryan Garcia | Final Press Conference

In a special Ring Magazine press conference, WBC Welterweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and global phenomenon “King” Ryan Garcia will return to the fight capital of the world for a massive, worldwide PPV event on DAZN, taking place Saturday, February 21, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Tickets for Barrios vs. Garcia are on sale and can be purchased at AXS.com.
