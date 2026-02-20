WOOD-WARRINGTON II PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES: EVERYTHING THAT WAS SAID AHEAD OF SATURDAY’S SOLD-OUT REMATCH IN NOTTINGHAM

It was the calm before the inevitable storm this Saturday in front of a capacity crowd at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena this Saturday, as arch-rivals Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington stood toe-to-toe at today’s Press Conference.

The former World Champions face each other in long-awaited rematch this weekend – live worldwide on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN – has part of a brilliant card featuring the British & Commonwealth Super Welterweight Title clash between Ishamel Davis and Bilal Fawaz, Sandy Ryan fighting Karla Ramos Zamora for the WBC World Super Lightweight Championship plus the return of popular Heavyweight Dave Allen, young superstars Leo Atang and Tiah-Mai Ayton, along with former MMA icon Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann.

Here’s what the fighters had to say ahead of Saturday night – with selected quotes and the video from today’s Press Conference, below.

MATCHROOM SPORT CHAIRMAN, EDDIE HEARN

It’s great to be here in Nottingham, a fight city which has given us so many incredible fights over the years. And on Saturday night, we have it all over again with a sold out arena ready to witness what is really one of the great British domestic grudge matches. It’s the ‘Last Man Standing’ between Nottingham’s very own Leigh Wood and, of course, Leeds’ Josh Warrington. I want to thank both men, not just for agreeing to be a part of this massive event, but for everything you have done for British boxing. Onb Wednesday, you would have seen that Matchroom has secured a huge, five-year extension. It’s a massive moment for our fighters and a massive moment for sports fans in general. And over the next two weeks we have two huge events – and these fights are our bread and butter. These kind of events are what made Matchroom great in the sport of boxing. These kind of events are what made me fall in love with the sport. These kind of events are what invigorate the boxing scene and show everyone just how great this sport can be. Next week, we will have over 10,000 in Arizona for Navrette-Nunez, the big Unification match-up to see who really is the next King of Mexico. This weekend, in Nottingham, over 8,000 – these events are what we live and breathe for. Josh Warringtron will come and put in everything he can on Saturday. He has given British fights fans over the years so many phenomenal nights, tracing back against the likes of Lee Selby, Carl Frampton, Kiko Martinez, the first Leigh Wood fight and so many more. For Leigh Wood, his story is quite remarkable. From the early days back in Hull where it looked like things might have been over before they really got going, to back in the bubble when he was fighting for peanuts against Reece Mould to winning a World Title behind-closed-doors at Fight Camp to one of the greatest nights we’ve ever had against Mick Conlon, to the Mauricio Lara fights and of course the battles with Josh Warrington. These fights are generational of British boxing and I cannot wait to watch you two go at it again this Saturday night, live on DAZN. The undercard is quite incredible too. Two guys in Ishmael Davis and Bilal Fawaz with the British & Commonwealth Championship on the line in what is a perfect domestic match-up for our co-Main Event of the evening – two great guys, im a brilliant fight. So much more talent too with the return of the ‘White Rhino’ Dave Allen, young Leo Atang looking to make a charge and a future World Heavyweight Champion, Sandy Ryan, Tiah-Mai Ayton and Molly McCann all in action in what is a brilliant night of boxing. Make sure you tune in.

LEIGH WOOD

I am confident. And that’s not m thinking it’s going to be easy – because I don’t think it’s going to be easy. In a way, I don’t want it to be because I’ll actually feel even better when I go on and get the victory, like I did in the previous fight. But I am confident. I know what I need to do, it’s a lot clearer. The support in Nottingham is unbelievable and I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone for filling that arena so quick. I was saying to Carl Froch that he inspired me as a kid, going to that arena to watch him and looking around thinking that I want to do this one day. We’re both going in with the will to win and I’m not underestimating him [Josh]. I know what he brings. We’re both two-time World Champions, so you have to have something about you to get to that level. But I just feel that on Saturday night that my something is going to shine so f****** bright. The things I’ve been working on and what I have been doing in the gym, which up against a fight night are completely different things, but normally in every camp perhaps my spars haven’t been great – in fact, for the Mick Conlon fight, I had one spar so bad and went and hid in the weights room at the gym to have a cry before Ben [Davison] came and found me. So I have sparred quite badly before because I’ve probably tried too hard. But in this camp, the penny has dropped with what I need to do and in my approach to it, so I have been on fire.

JOSH WARRINGTON

Back in 2024, I retired for a few weeks. I never officially announced it but I had to mull over my career for a bit before I decided to continue. I felt like I still had more than enough to do some more things in this sport. Even though I haave achieved so much and had lots of great memories over the years, in the gym I feel like I’m just getting better and better. I have a more mature mindset. Physically, my numbers keep on getting better and stronger so I’ve trained hard and had a good kick up my backside to keep me working hard throughout – and I feel fantastic. I will show that on Saturday night. The only way I see it going is by stoppage. I can’t really see what Leigh is going to come in and do differently to make it go quicker. I’ve boxed him, I’ve fought him, boxed him on the ropes, and did everything I needed to do until I, obviously, left myself very open. He did catch me with a fantastic shot and then the fight was over. That’s how quickly this sport can be changed. But we know that we have to do more this time around and so I am very, very confident that the fight will go early.

ISHAMEL DAVIS

He [Bilal Fawaz] just makes me laugh. He’s a comedian. I respect his game but he can’t get into my head. All the talking is fine but on Saturday night, when you get in the ring, it’s all about who does the walking. It’s two days away and it’s nearly time to throw them hands. Am I scared? Let’s just fight! We’ll see who is scared and we will see what will happen next Fight Night. He’s a funny guy, I respect his comedy and I’ll let him take the floor for now but on Saturday’s I’ll be leading the way. There’s nobody who fights like me in British boxing. I’m on job. And you are going to see that on Saturday. I’ve fought everyone who’s been put in front of me, and it’s no different with you. You’re a clown – and all I can do is laugh at you. There is nothing you can say that will get to me. You’ve underestimated me and when you get in there with me, you are going to see the real deal. I’m looking forward to a great fight because I know I’ve done everything that I’ve needed to do. Think whatever you like, Bilal, but when you step inside that ring with me you are going to see some serious business.

BILAL FAWAZ

I think he [Ishmael] is lying. He is rattled. He’s saying he cannot take me seriously, but he’s laughing because he knows I am a threat. How long has he been in the game? You’re rattled and you know that. You called me an idiot and I will make you pay for that. I promise you. You’re smiling but I will wipe that off of your face. He’s scared, trust me. Look at him. All he has is muscles. You should be afraid of me. You will see. He’s acting like he is not rattled but he is nervous. His body language says it all – all he does is just laugh.I’ve seen your fights and you crumble under pressure. I will snatch hi titles off of him and there i nothing he can do. Piece-by-piece, until there is nothing left.

DAVE ALLEN

We’re all very proud of Leo [Atang]. A lot of people don’t know this but I’m actually Leo’s uncle. We are all very proud of him. We’re hoping he goes right to the top. So far, so good but there is a long road ahead and on Saturday night, it’s the next step forward for him and we’re all very excited for him. For me, the fella who I’m boxing, I’ve only seen one round of his and I think I’m just going to try and knock him out straight away. Hopefully a first round knockout and then on to whatever is next. Arslenbek Makhmudov is fighting Tyson [Fury] now – I didn’t think I was a million miles away really from possibly that result being different against Makhmudov on a different day. So we’ll have to see what comes next. The British tite? I’m hearing Jeamie TKV is fighting Richard Riakporhe next, so maybe the winner of that. Or for the European Title. I won a title last year – but I’d like to win a proper one. I just want to be in more good fights and make more money and enjoy it.

LEO ATANG

He [Dan Garber] has been in with some big names. For me in my first four fights, all of them have been quite negative in that they have all fought on the back foot an I’ve almost been having to chase them. But I know he’s game and will come to fight, which will definitely suit me better. Five wins from five? That is the plan.

TIAH-MAI AYTON

I like staying active, so I’m always ready to go again and learn more things whenever I start a new camp. I hope this year to be winning my first title. I don’t know what that is yet – but I just want anything.

MOLLY McCANN

Tiah and I sparred together and she taught me a hell of a lot. Our teams get on really well together, so we had a nice, tough last week together before we’ve got to do this. She is the best. I really believe so. I didn’t know – sometimes it might just be a bit of propaganda. But the way she carries herself, how calm she is, very methodical, so it is brilliant to share a card with her. For me, coming from MMA everything is geared to be so intense to getting the finish. So, when I moved to this sport I got the finish in my first fight and I tried to rush it a bit too much in the second. I wasn’t really into my opponent because she was burning my head out all week. But i learned so many lessons. I’m six months in to a new sport for my third fight this weekend, I need these lessons. After my last fight, I messaged Eddie and said I was sorry for not getting the finish, and was just being really down on myself. He just told me not to be down on myself and go and enjoy what I’m supposed to be doing because this is why you’re doing it – in four, five, six fights time I’ll be fighting for belts, so I need to make the most out of these lessons whilst I can. I’ve had a great camp, including some great rounds with Tiah, and I’m ready to go and play a bit more of a game of chess than just go in like a windmill.