The WBA World Featherweight Champ Leigh Wood shows off his punch power with coach Ben Davison just under a month out from his next defence against Josh Warrington on Oct 7! #shorts #boxing #woodwarrington
Home / Boxing Videos / Leigh Wood Punching HARD Ahead Of Warrington Defence 🏹
Tags * AHEAD Boxing defence Eddie Hearn hard Interview Leigh Matchroom Matchroom Boxing punching Warrington Wood
Check Also
KSI: "I am the A-side" #Shorts #KSIFury #DAZNBoxing
KSI makes it clear that he is the A side, and he will always be …