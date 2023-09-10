Angel Fierro vs Brayan Zamarripa: Behind Closed Doors (Pre Fight Build-Up)





Mexican puncher Angel Fierro is closing on a World Lightweight Title shot. Currently ranked number 5 with the WBO, victory for ‘Tashiro’ at home in Tijuana, Mexico vs Brayan Zamarripa on Friday 15 September will catapult him further into contention. Go behind closed doors with both fighters in training camp in the build up!

#FierroZamarripa #Boxeo #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.