Eddie Hearn Announces Cordina vs Vazquez & Foster vs Hernandez Fights





Eddie Hearn talks through a Super Featherweight World Title double header on October 28 in Cancun between O’Shaquie Foster and Rocky Hernandez for the WBC crown then a week later in Monte-Carlo featuring Joe Cordina’s IBF Title defence vs Edward Vazquez. Two huge events added to the Matchroom x DAZN schedule for late 2023!

