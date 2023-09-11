Rafael Pedroza traveled with his sights set on the WBA Continental Title – World Boxing Association

Panamanian boxer Rafael Pedroza, known as ‘El General’ traveled to San Antonio, Texas on Monday morning to face Ramon ‘Dinamita’ Cardenas, an American of Mexican origin, next Friday, September 15.

Pedroza, whose professional record is 15-0, 11 KO’s and Cardenas, who is 22-1, 11 KO’s, will be fighting for the Latin American Continental Super Bantamweight title (122 lbs.) endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

The fight will be the main event of an event that will take place at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio and will be broadcasted by Ringside on COS screens.

“We have done a good camp here in Panama which we closed on Saturday. Once we get to Texas we will only do shadow maintenance work, ropes and treadmill to drop the last four pounds (he traveled at 126) and make weight,” commented to COS, Juan Mosquera, Pedroza’s trainer.

“Here in Panama we worked a lot on strength, speed and fight strategy. Pedroza is very excited and well prepared, so we are going all out for this victory, since it is a fight for an important WBA title”, added the trainer of the Panamanian fighter, who is currently ranked as the fifth challenger to the WBA 122 lbs. world title.

CARDENAS WANTS TO BE CROWNED IN FRONT OF HIS PEOPLE

Meanwhile, the North American Cardenas said he is very motivated to fight in front of his public (he was born and resides in San Antonio) so he hopes to celebrate with them the conquest of that regional crown.

“I put on a good show and a lot of people come to my fights. I’m going to fight for my second WBA belt. Winning it in front of my family, my fans and everyone will be very sweet. My first WBA belt I won in Florida and there were only a few people there to celebrate with me. It’s going to be super sweet. I’m excited. It’s a dream come true,” specified Cardenas who adds a 10-fight win streak after losing his only professional fight in April 2017 to Danny Flores.

As for his Panamanian opponent, Cardenas also referred, “This guy (Pedroza) is undefeated, so he will fight like that. He will come a little stronger than other fighters and I’m fully prepared for that. I know he will be dangerous during the first few rounds, but then my experience will prevail in the later rounds,” Cardenas specified.

“I don’t really watch tapes of anyone because every fight is different. They fight you differently than anyone else, so I don’t normally watch tapes, but he tagged me in something on his Instagram and I watched a short video of him. Everything he does, I do better. I don’t say that in an arrogant way. Overall, I’m the better fighter,” stressed Cardenas who is a former WBA regional featherweight (126 pounds) champion.



