Home / Boxing Videos / Can Jermell Charlo Top the P4P List if He Beats Canelo? Top Trainers Weigh In

Can Jermell Charlo Top the P4P List if He Beats Canelo? Top Trainers Weigh In

Premier Boxing Champions 29 mins ago Boxing Videos



Top boxing trainers Robert Garcia, Calvin Ford, Ronnie Shields, and Bob Santos weigh in on where Jermell Charlo will rank among today’s pound-for-pound greats should he defeat Canelo Alvarez on September 30, live on SHOWTIME PPV.

#CaneloCharlo Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-093023

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Yordenis Ugas shocks Bryant Perrella with first loss | The Road to #CaneloCharlo

Yordenis Ugas took a 2 year absence from the boxing and returned in thunderous fashion. …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved