Samuel Carmona returns vs. Anuar Salas this Saturday in Cataluña  – World Boxing Association

Samuel Carmona will be one of the protagonists of the event that will take place this Saturday at La Cubierta Boxing Club, in Badia del Valles, Catalonia, when he steps into the ring to face veteran Anuar Salas.

Carmona comes to a very important fight for his career because it means his return after losing in a fight against Julio Cesar Martinez for the world title in December last year. In addition, he expects this fight to be a preparation for a pending commitment against Aramis Torres in November for the EBU Silver belt.

The Canary Islands native is 27 years old and made a great fight against Martinez, to whom he lost by majority decision in the United States. In this fight he proved his level and that he is ready to face the best in the world, so he wants another opportunity of this kind soon.

Salas is a Colombian boxer who is used to fight against top level opponents and always gives a fight until the end. The South American knows he has a great opportunity to damage the night of the local fighter and his goal is to go out with his hand up.

Carmona comes in with a record of 8 wins, 1 loss and 4 knockouts. Salas, on the other hand, has 21 wins, 13 losses, 1 draw and 12 knockouts.



