Budler arrived in Japan for his fight with Teraji – World Boxing Association

South African Hekkie Budler arrived in Japan this Sunday for his fight next Monday, September 18, against World Boxing Association (WBA) Men’s Bantamweight champion Kenshiro Teraji.

Budler will have a week of adaptation on Japanese soil, something very important to be at one hundred percent and be able to give a great fight to Teraji, who also owns the WBC belt. The 35-year-old African has been world champion and is one of the best fighters in his country, so he arrives with great motivation. 

“This is why I have come to Japan. I recognize that Teraji is a legendary boxer and flawless in his boxing that is endowed with power.  Leading up to this fight against Kenshiro, I dedicated myself to a hard running camp for 15 weeks to be able to defeat Teraji by 12-round decision,” Budler said in a press release from Hidao Adachi. 

Now only the final details remain for the visiting fighter, who must make a weight of 108 pounds to be cleared for next week’s fight.

For his part, Teraji keeps working and at the end of last week he did a public training session in which he spoke to the media and assured that he feels in great shape for the fight.



