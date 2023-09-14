Mario Barrios, High Stakes for Canelo vs. Charlo | The PBC Podcast





Former 140-pound titlist and welterweight contender Mario “El Azteca” Barrios is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. Barrios is looking to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with at 147-pounds as he faces former world champion Yordenis Ugas on the Canelo Alvarez-Jermell Charlo PPV card on Saturday, September 30, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Don’t miss what Barrios has to say about his upcoming bout, working with Bob Santos and more! Speaking of Canelo-Charlo, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal go Toe to Toe over for whom are the stakes higher.

00:00 – Intro

01:15 – Mario Barrios Interview

14:05 – Toe to Toe: Canelo vs. Charlo – For Whom Are The Stakes Higher?

