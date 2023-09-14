CampHouse | The Story Behind William Zepeda! Training with 'El Camaron' In The Mountains of Mexico!





Zepeda vs. Gesta is a 12-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title and is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association. The event is sponsored by “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts”. The fight will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16th at Commerce Hotel & Casino in Los Angeles, CA and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.

ZepedaGesta will be streamed live on DAZN Sept. 16th, 2023 starting at 5pm PT/ 7pm CT/ 8pm ET!

Shop Golden Boy

https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #GoldenBoyFightNight #zepedagesta #camphouse #mexico #camaron #zepeda #boxeo #feature

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Tweets by GoldenBoyBoxing

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy